For Millville, senior Solomon DeShields caught touchdown passes of 20 and 40 yards from sophomore quarterback Nate Robbins. Robbins also threw a 3-yard touchdown to Shamore Collins.
For Cherokee, Brandon Boria and Jackson McIntyre had touchdown runs of 8 and 4 yards, respectively.
Millville 0 6 8 6—20
Cherokee 7 7 0 0—14
FIRST QUARTER
C — Boria 8 run (kick good)
SECOND QUARTER
C — McIntrye 4 run (kick good)
M — DeShields 20 pass from Robbins (conversion fail)
THIRD QUARTER
M — Collins 16 pass from Robbins (conversion good)
FOURTH QUARTER
M — DeShields 40 pass from Robbins (conversion fail)
Records— Millville 2-3, Cherokee 3-2.
