For Millville, senior Solomon DeShields caught touchdown passes of 20 and 40 yards from sophomore quarterback Nate Robbins. Robbins also threw a 3-yard touchdown to Shamore Collins.

For Cherokee, Brandon Boria and Jackson McIntyre had touchdown runs of 8 and 4 yards, respectively.

Millville 0 6 8 6—20

Cherokee 7 7 0 0—14

FIRST QUARTER

C — Boria 8 run (kick good)

SECOND QUARTER

C — McIntrye 4 run (kick good)

M — DeShields 20 pass from Robbins (conversion fail)

THIRD QUARTER

M — Collins 16 pass from Robbins (conversion good)

FOURTH QUARTER

M — DeShields 40 pass from Robbins (conversion fail)

Records— Millville 2-3, Cherokee 3-2.

Contact: 609-272-7046

nhuba@pressofac.com

Twitter @acpresshuba​

Tags

Load comments