Romaine Rhett scored 18 points and Randy Butler added 16 to lead the Millville High School boys basketball team to a 57-40 win this Cape-Atlantic League American Division game.
Nurridin Abdul-Rahmann scored 15 and grabbed five rebounds for ACIT.
Millville is 2-4, while ACIT dropped to 2-4
ACIT 14 11 7 8 - 40
Millville 14 11 14 18 - 57
ACIT – Waugh 7, Cesar 7, Abdul-Rahmann 15, Owens 2, Davenport 3, Coles 4
MV – Rhett 18, Etter 8, Butler 16, Watson 3, Barriento 4, Kearney 8
