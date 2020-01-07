Romaine Rhett scored 18 points and Randy Butler added 16 to lead the Millville High School boys basketball team to a 57-40 win this Cape-Atlantic League American Division game.

Nurridin Abdul-Rahmann scored 15 and grabbed five rebounds for ACIT.

Millville is 2-4, while ACIT dropped to 2-4

ACIT  14 11 7 8 - 40

Millville 14 11 14 18 - 57 

ACIT – Waugh 7, Cesar 7, Abdul-Rahmann 15, Owens 2, Davenport 3, Coles 4

MV – Rhett 18, Etter 8, Butler 16, Watson 3, Barriento 4, Kearney 8

