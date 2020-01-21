Colby Etter led the winners with 15 points, while Jabre Kearney scored 11 and grabbed 13 rebounds for Millville (6-7). J.J. Germann scored 16 for EHT (4-8)
EHT 12 10 16 19 – 57
Millville 14 14 21 13 – 67
EHT – D. Germann 7, Green 3, Walsh 2, Colon 12, J. Germann 16, Lopez 13, Dodd 5
MV – Watson 9, Etter 15, Bowman 2, Rhett 11, Kearney 11, Butler 14
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.