Colby Etter led the winners with 15 points, while Jabre Kearney scored 11 and grabbed 13 rebounds for Millville (6-7). J.J. Germann scored 16 for EHT (4-8)

EHT 12 10 16 19 – 57

Millville 14 14 21 13 – 67

EHT – D. Germann 7, Green 3, Walsh 2, Colon 12, J. Germann 16, Lopez 13, Dodd 5

MV – Watson 9, Etter 15, Bowman 2, Rhett 11, Kearney 11, Butler 14

Contact: 609-272-7185
MMcGarry@PressofAC.com
Twitter @ACPressMcGarry

Tags

Load comments