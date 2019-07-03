July 6 from 5 to 10 p.m.; live music, food trucks, vendors, kids activities, and more; 9 p.m. fireworks begin; New Jersey Motorsports Park, 8000 Dividing Creek Road, free admission. NJMP.com.
Millville Firework and Food Truck Festival
