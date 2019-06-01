Bryanna Craig of Millville wasn't quite sure how to feel.
She had just her won her first state title as a freshman.
Craig won the state Group IV title high jump with a personal-best leap of 5 feet, 6 inches.
"I don't have any words," Craig said. "I don't know how to feel. Maybe I'll understand more as I go more into high school but as of right now, I'm like 'Yes, it's cool.' "
Mahogany Jenkins of Watchung Hills finished second also with a leap of 5-6. But the difference was Craig cleared the height on her first attempt, while Jenkins cleared it on her second.
"I was like 'Oh man, (Jenkins) looks really tough," Craig said. "But I brought up the courage and made sure I stayed focused, and I cleared the height."