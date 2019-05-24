The Millville girls excelled in the shot. Fatimah Owens (40-3.5) and Tereana Parker (38-3) finished first and second, respectively.
Latest
Millville girls sweep top-two spots in Group IV shot put
Popular on PressofAC.com
-
'I'm not proud of him': Man charged with urinating on memorial fired from family business
-
Community cleans memorial to Mays Landing boy who died from cancer
-
Kylee Watson says 'family culture' led her to choose Oregon basketball
-
Appellate court rules long-running Borgata Babes case can go to trial
-
Taxpayers likely to lose more than $2M in Formica bakery bankruptcy
Today's ePaper
-
May 24
-
May 24
-
May 25