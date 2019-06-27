Millville girls track

The Millville High School girls track and field team won its first South Jersey Group IV championship in program history last month. The following week, it earned a share of the state title for the first time. They also won the South Jersey and Cumberland County championships on the way to being named The Press Team of the Year.

The Millville High School girls track and field had a season of firsts.

The Thunderbolts won the South Jersey Group IV championship — the first sectional title in the program’s history.

Millville and Rancocas Valley Regional shared the state Group IV championship — the first time in the Thunderbolts’ history they had ever won or shared a state title.

Millville won the Cumberland County title and finished first in all 16 of the meet’s events. The Thunderbolts also finished 8-0 in dual meets and won the Cape-Atlantic League American Conference.

