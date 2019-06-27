The Millville High School girls track and field had a season of firsts.
The Thunderbolts won the South Jersey Group IV championship — the first sectional title in the program’s history.
Millville and Rancocas Valley Regional shared the state Group IV championship — the first time in the Thunderbolts’ history they had ever won or shared a state title.
Millville won the Cumberland County title and finished first in all 16 of the meet’s events. The Thunderbolts also finished 8-0 in dual meets and won the Cape-Atlantic League American Conference.