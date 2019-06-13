The Thunderbolts won the South Jersey Group IV title and were state Group IV co-champions with Rancocas Valley. Both championships were firsts in the program history. Millville also won the Cumberland County title. Bryanna Craig won the state Group IV high jump to help spark the Thunderbolts. Maela Broome, Leah Ellis, Fatimah Owens, Brionah Patterson, Raelynne Miller, Ciera Bowman, and Zaniah Bowman also excelled for Millville.
1. Millville girls track and field
