Group I and IV track sectional

Millville’s Bryanna Craig glides over the crossbar in the Group IV high jump on Saturday. Craig won the event with a jump of 5-05.

The Thunderbolts won the South Jersey Group IV title and were state Group IV co-champions with Rancocas Valley. Both championships were firsts in the program history. Millville also won the Cumberland County title. Bryanna Craig won the state Group IV high jump to help spark the Thunderbolts. Maela Broome, Leah EllisFatimah OwensBrionah PattersonRaelynne MillerCiera Bowman, and Zaniah Bowman also excelled for Millville. 

