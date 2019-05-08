Millville girls track and field

The Thunderbolts finished 8-0 and won the Cape-Atlantic League American Conference for the second straight year.

Contact: 609-272-7185
MMcGarry@PressofAC.com
Twitter @ACPressMcGarry

Tags

Staff Writer

I've covered high school sports and variety of other events and teams - including the ShopRite LPGA Classic and the Phillies - since 1993.

Load comments