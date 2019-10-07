Freshman wide receiver Elijah Nichols helped the Framingham State University football team come back to beat Massachusetts-Dartmouth 39-33 on Saturday.
Nicholas caught a 26-yard touchdown pass with 10 minutes, 51 seconds left in the game to tie the score at 33-33. The Rams scored the go-ahead TD with 5:37 left in the game.
Nichols, who graduated from Millville High School this spring, finished with three receptions for 40 yards for the Framingham, Massachusetts, school.
The 5-foot-8, 170-pound receiver has played in all four games for the Rams (2-2), grabbing 12 passes for 138 yards and two TDs.
DL Justin Kennedy (St. Joseph) had two tackles in Central Connecticut State’s 28-3 win over Sacred Heart. For Sacred Heart, DB Shamere Collins (St. Augustine) had four tackles and a forced fumble, LB Pat Ferraro (Southern Regional) had three tackles, and twin DBs Salaam and A’laam Horne (St. Joseph) had two tackles
LB Isaiah Watson (Cedar Creek) had three tackles in Albany’s 23-20 loss to Richmond.
LB Markquese Bell (Bridgeton) had seven tackles, including one for a loss, an interception and two pass breakups in Florida A&M’s 28-21 win over North Carolina Central. For N.C. Central, DB Abdiel Richards (Wildwood) had a tackle.
DB Cejai Parrish (St. Joseph) had six tackles in Northern Arizona’s 41-23 win over Northern Colorado.
RB Terrence Smith (Egg Harbor Township) rushed for 37 yards on 10 carries and had two receptions for 18 yards in San Diego’s 31-7 win over Marist.
LB Qwashin Townsel (St. Joseph) had three tackles in No. 6 Villanova’s 35-28 win over William & Mary. K Nathan Fondacaro (St. Joseph) had a 43-yard punt and averaged 63 yards on six kickoffs.
DB Malachi Timberlake (Cedar Creek) had four tackles in Florida Tech’s 33-29 loss to Fort Valley State.
RB Keagan Harvin (Oakcrest) had two carries for 16 yards, including a 13-yard touchdown run in the second quarter, of Kutztown’s 27-12 win over Bloomsburg. OL Jayson Williams (Cedar Creek) started at right guard for an offense that gained 285 yards of total offense. DB Chase Stephensen (Lacey Township) had six tackles, including half of a tackle for a loss.
WR Chris Dolan (Absegami) had three receptions for 32 yards in Millersville’s 50-7 loss to East Stroudsburg.
OL Matthew Compton (St. Augustine) started at center for an FDU-Florham offense that totaled 639 yards on offense in a 50-45 win over Albright. DB Isaiah Blakely (Vineland) had a tackle.
LB Dietrich Trumbauer (EHT) had four tackles, including one for a loss, in Kean’s 30-6 win over Christopher Newport. DB Aaron Cottrell (Lower Cape May Regional) had two tackles and an interception. DB Purvis Hatcher (Cumberland Regional) had four tackles and a pass breakup, and LB Matt Milden (Lacey Township) had a tackle. RB Jason Giresi (Lacey Township) rushed for 9 yards and had a 4-yard reception.
LB Dan Walsh (Ocean City) had five tackles, a quarterback hurry and a pass breakup in U.S. Merchant Marine’s 35-29 win over Massachusetts Institute of Technology.
DB Brennan Ray (Lower Cape May) had 11 tackles, including 1.5 for a loss, in Montclair State’s 27-24 loss to Salisbury. DL Dimitri Pali (Holy Spirit) had two tackles, including half of a sack. OL Cam’Ron Smith (EHT) started at right tackle for an offense that gained 284 total yards.
LB Dante Daniel (Holy Spirit) had seven tackles, including a sack, and a pass breakup in Wesley’s 21-20 win over Rowan.
For Rowan in its loss to Wesley, LB Mike Mascioli (St. Joseph) had a team-leading 12 tackles, including half of a tackle for a loss. DL Sunny Tapp (St. Joseph) had five tackles, including two for a loss and a sack. DB Ryan Swenson (Mainland) had five tackles, and DB Malachi Winters (Hammonton) had four tackles. OL Jeff Dejean (EHT) started at right tackle for a Profs offense that gained 320 yards.
QB Andrew Donoghue (Ocean City) completed 18 of 27 passes for 181 yards and a touchdown with an interception in The College of New Jersey’s 17-14 win over William Paterson. His 4-yard TD run with 3:26 left in the third quarter put the Lions up for good. LB Gavin Liepe (Holy Spirit) had four tackles.
DB Shane Jones (Cedar Creek) had two tackles in Ursinus’ 32-29 loss to Johns Hopkins.
DL Owen Kramer (Ocean City) had two tackles, including one for a loss, in Widener’s 36-10 loss to Stevenson.
QB Jose Tabora (St. Augustine) completed 14 of 25 passes for 239 yards and three touchdowns in Wilkes’ 45-12 win over Alvernia. RB Kamaal Reed (Cedar Creek) had 35 yards rushing on six carries, including an 8-yard score.
