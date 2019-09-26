Shamore Collins scored on a 1-yard run with 32 seconds left in the first half. The Thunderbolts got a 2-point conversion to go up 8-0.

In the third quarter, Nate Robbins connected with Maurice Smith on a 15-yard touchdown to make it 14-0.

Millville 0 8 6 16—30

Kingsway 0 0 6 14—20

SECOND QUARTER

M—Shamore Collins 1 run (2-point conversion)

THIRD QUARTER

M—Maurice Smith 15 pass from Nate Robbins (conversion failed)

KR—Touchdown (conversion failed)

FOURTH QUARTER

M—Touchdown (2-point conversion)

KR—Touchdown (2-point conversion)

KR—Touchdown (conversion failed)

M—LaQuint Allen 8 run (2-point conversion)

Records—Millville 1-3, Kingsway 2-2.

