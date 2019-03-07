State police arrested a 40 year-old Millville man for stealing heavy duty extension cords from a sand and gravel supplier in Commercial Township, according to a post made Wednesday on the departments Facebook page.
State troopers identified Terry R. Zeller Jr. as the suspect after receiving tips on social media sites. The department had previously asked for the public's assistance in a Facebook post on Feb. 22 that included images of the suspect captured from surveillance cameras.
Within two days of posting to their social media sites, police said shares and likes assisted troopers in identifying Zeller as the suspect.
Troopers from Port Norris Station located Zeller, state police said.
He was charged with theft by unlawful taking and receiving stolen property and lodged at Cumberland County Jail awaiting a bail detention hearing.