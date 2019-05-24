WASHINGTON TOWNSHIP - Daniel Fenton didn't wait long to win his first South Jersey Group IV championship Friday afternoon.
The Millville High School senior won the 400-meter hurdles - the first event of the of the South Jersey Groups I and IV championships at Washington Township High School.
Fenton won in a personal-best 55.17 seconds. William Spence of Egg Harbor Township ran fourth in 57.33.
"This feels amazing," Fenton said. "I've never done it before."
The Group I and IV meet will conclude Saturday. The top-six finishers in each group in each race, plus some wildcard entries, qualified for next weekend's state group championships.
Fenton is one of the Cape-Atlantic League's most versatile runners. He's competed in everything from 200 dash to the 800 run in high school career. He didn't take up the 400 hurdles, however, until this spring.
Fenton took control of Friday's race on the final turn
"I knew I had to attack the hurdles," he said. "That's what I did. I had it my head the whole time. I just stayed relaxed and focused."