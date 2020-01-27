Rhomaine Rhette scored 18 for the Thunderbolts, who improved to 7-8.

Colby Etter added 15 for Millville.

Schalick 5 13 23 5 – 46

Millville 19 16 23 18 – 76

SC – Carrasco 12, Cruz 2, Ebner 12, Jackson 12, Miletta 4, White 4

MV – Pickett 2, Buonadonna 3, Watson 5, Etter 15, Bowman 2, Ball 2, Rhett 18, Bryant 3, Barriento 9, Kearney 13, Butler 4

Contact: 609-272-7185
MMcGarry@PressofAC.com
Twitter @ACPressMcGarry

Tags

Load comments