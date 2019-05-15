10. Millville softball - The Thunderbolts (16-2) took a five-game winning streak into the South Jersey Group IV playoffs, which start Thursday.

Contact: 609-272-7185
MMcGarry@PressofAC.com
Twitter @ACPressMcGarry

Tags

Staff Writer

I've covered high school sports and variety of other events and teams - including the ShopRite LPGA Classic and the Phillies - since 1993.

Load comments