Millville 55, Vineland 5

Randy Butler scored 22 points and grabbed 15 rebounds to lead the Thunderbolts to the overtime win.

Romaine Rhett had 13 for Millvile, which improved to 5-5.

Ryan Williams led Vineland with 16.

MV – Watson 7, Etter 7, Bowman 2, Rhett 13, Kearney 4, Butler 22

VL – Shaw 3, Holmes 3, Diggs 15, Gray 8, Kates 3, Williams 16

