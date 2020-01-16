Millville 55, Vineland 5
Randy Butler scored 22 points and grabbed 15 rebounds to lead the Thunderbolts to the overtime win.
Romaine Rhett had 13 for Millvile, which improved to 5-5.
Ryan Williams led Vineland with 16.
MV – Watson 7, Etter 7, Bowman 2, Rhett 13, Kearney 4, Butler 22
VL – Shaw 3, Holmes 3, Diggs 15, Gray 8, Kates 3, Williams 16
