Coach: Jason Bilinski (third season)

2018-19 record: 6-17

Outlook: Matt Clemens (113/120), Connor Forand (145/152) and Tommy Watson (195), all seniors, will lead the Thunderbolts this season.

"We're a young team looking forward to a competitive season," Bilinski said.

Contact: 609-272-7046

nhuba@pressofac.com

Twitter @acpresshuba​

