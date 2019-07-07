Millville
Coach: Dennis Thomas
Last season's record: 6-4
First impression: Contender
Quick look: The Thunderbolts started last season 0-3 but rallied to reach the South Jersey Group IV semifinals, losing to eventual champion Shawnee. Millville graduated several standouts but returns plenty of talent. Junior wide receiver Solomon DeShields has committed to the University of Pittsburgh. He caught 34 passes for 342 yards and five touchdowns last season. Shamore Collins, a defensive lineman, has committed to Sacred Heart University. Seniors Tommy Watson (LB), Maurice Smith (WR) and Darius Watson (LB) are also players to watch.