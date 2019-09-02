Coach: Christian Varga (14th season)

2018 record: 10-7-3

Group: S.J. Group IV

What to watch: The Thunderbolts lost defensive starters to graduation but will look to juniors Geoffrey Dash and Carter Sloan to help fill the void. Josh Dion and Nick Schwegel, both seniors, along with junior Treshan Stevenson return to the midfield. Nate Goranson, a senior goaltender, also will help guide the defense this season.

“(We) lost all four backs to graduation,” Varga said. “We are looking to be in contention for the CAL American title (and) make the playoffs.”

