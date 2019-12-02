Coach: Anthony Ganci

2018-19 record: 1-7

What to watch: The Thunderbolts have more swimmers than they did a year ago and will be looking to gain experience. Matthew Leahy, Jessi Karcher, Sean McCarthy, Daniel Laird and his freshman brother, Andrew Laird, are likely to be among their top swimmers.

“We have a lot of first-year swimmers, and they’re not all freshmen,” Ganci said. “We’ll mold them and build them in the next couple of years. We’ll keep improving throughout the year.”

