Coach: Anthony Ganci
2018-19 record: 1-7
What to watch: The Thunderbolts have more swimmers than they did a year ago and will be looking to gain experience. Matthew Leahy, Jessi Karcher, Sean McCarthy, Daniel Laird and his freshman brother, Andrew Laird, are likely to be among their top swimmers.
“We have a lot of first-year swimmers, and they’re not all freshmen,” Ganci said. “We’ll mold them and build them in the next couple of years. We’ll keep improving throughout the year.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.