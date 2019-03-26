Coach: Claudia McCarthy
Last season’s record: 8-11
Outlook: McCarthy was the girls lacrosse coach for 10 years before Andrea Pfeiffer took over four seasons ago. McCarthy, who also coaches field hockey, will lead a young, talented team (without any seniors), including sophomore Casey Etter, who had 40 goals last season, junior Kylie Giordano (24 goals), junior Kelsey Andres (20 goals) and Elly Taylor (18 goals).
"I expect much improvement from last year," McCarthy said. "I'm excited about coming back to coach at the varsity level, and I'm excited I have a lot of talent to work with because the team will all return and be even better next year."