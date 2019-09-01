Coach: Brian Sloan
2018 record: 9-4-2
Group: S.J. Group IV
What to watch: The Thunderbolts’ biggest strengths this fall are their team leadership and depth. They have 13 returning players, including first-team Press All-Star Jordan Bard. The team also returns seniors Kelsey Andres, Kylie Giordano, Shelby Souders and Brianna Miller. Mary Greco and Julianna Giordano, both sophomores, are also expected to make a big impact this season.
“The team has set some high goals for this season,” Sloan said. “If we are able to avoid injuries, we should be able to compete at a high level.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.