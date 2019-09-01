Coach: Brian Sloan

2018 record: 9-4-2

Group: S.J. Group IV

What to watch: The Thunderbolts’ biggest strengths this fall are their team leadership and depth. They have 13 returning players, including first-team Press All-Star Jordan Bard. The team also returns seniors Kelsey Andres, Kylie Giordano, Shelby Souders and Brianna Miller. Mary Greco and Julianna Giordano, both sophomores, are also expected to make a big impact this season.

“The team has set some high goals for this season,” Sloan said. “If we are able to avoid injuries, we should be able to compete at a high level.”

