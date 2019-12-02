MILLVILLE NICHOLAS HUBA Staff Writer Nicholas Huba Sports Editor Author facebook Author twitter Author email 2 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter SMS Email Facebook Twitter SMS Email Print Save Coach: Anthony Ganci Sign up for MORNING KICKSTART plus other valuable EMAIL NEWSLETTERS and never miss out on the latest in news, entertainment, weather, and sports. VIEW & SUBSCRIBE HERE 2018-19 record: 1-7 Contact: 609-272-7046nhuba@pressofac.comTwitter @acpresshuba Facebook Twitter SMS Email Print Save Nicholas Huba Sports Editor Started working in newsrooms when I was 17 years old. Spent 15 years working for Gannett New Jersey before coming to The Press of Atlantic City in April 2015. Author facebook Author twitter Author email Follow Nicholas Huba Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Load comments × Post a comment as Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Most Popular Black Friday crowds build at Hamilton Mall Ocean Casino, Hyatt part ways Egg Harbor Township school board approves transgender policy Atlantic City to auction 194 properties in December What is going on with Playground Pier? promotion Are You Running For Office? Click to submit your candidate bio and photo to be included in our upcoming General Election Voter Guide promotion Reinventing Atlantic City Project ► A yearlong series examining the city's path forward promotion ‘My Happy Place’ ► A Press series in which local notables take us on a tour of a favorite spot in their home. promotion The Weather Center ► Your ultimate resource guide to the science, storms and history of weather in South Jersey Relive 100 Years of Miss America: A century of history This hardcover collector’s book is available now! Order your copy today Atlantic City Boardwalk: A stroll through history This hardcover collector’s book is available now! Order your copy today
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.