Millville
Coach: Mike Jones
Last season’s record: 23-7
2019-20 prediction: Spoiler
Key Players: Romaine Rhett, 6-0, Sr. G; Colby Etter, 6-0, Sr. G; Randy Butler, 6-6, Sr. F; Jabre Kearney, 6-2, Sr. F; Abdul Fisher, 6-1, Sr. F; Darius Watson, 5-9, Sr. G; Calem Bowman, 6-1, Soph F.
Outlook: Last season, Millville advanced to the South Jersey Group IV finals, which was the first time it competed in a sectional championship in about 50 years. The Thunderbolts, return three starters in Rhett, Etter and Butler, feature a strong group of guards that are expected to lead the team. Jones anticipates a competitive season with improvement in each game.
