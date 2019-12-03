Coach: Anthony Ganci
2018-2019 record: 3-5
What to watch: The Thunderbolts lost Colleen Renshaw, a three-time first-team Press All-Star, to graduation, but have increased to about 30 on team. Top scorers include Katherine Clark, Lexi Kukal and Hailey Schwegel. Julia Thompson, Lily Mahabir and Reese Sheppard are three good freshmen.
"We have a lot of freshmen and sophomores, which is good," Ganci said. "We expect to get better and build throughout the season. We expect to build up with numbers and great swimmers. Our goal is to reshape the swimming program (for both girls and boys)."
