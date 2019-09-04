Coach: Claudia McCarthy
2018 record: 10-8-1
Group: S.J. Group IV
What to watch: The scoring combination of Jorja Hibschman and Casey Etter will make the Thunderbolts a contender. Hibschman, a first-team Press All-Star as a sophomore in 2017, scored 30 goals that season but missed last year with a knee injury. Hibschman has committed to play for Kean University next fall. Etter, a junior and a returning first-team Press All-Star, had 32 goals and 21 assists last year.
Also back are playmaking defender Jaylene Williams, midfielders Kayla Grablow and Lauren Cox, defenders Kyleigh Harbison and Angie Kenelia and forward Kyla Bandachowicz. Goalie Alyssa McIsaac had four shutouts last year. Other contributors include midfielder Alicia Slimmer, forward Hannah Runkle and utility players Shauntazia Cornish and Kayla Gilson. Lexi Kukal, a key forward, is out with a knee injury.
McCarthy, Millville’s coach since 1971, has a career record of 587-232-119.
“We’re stronger with Jorja, and the others now have a year of varsity under their belt,” McCarthy said. “We had a lot of new players last year. We were totally rebuilding. We’re hoping to be stronger, with three more wins. Any more would be icing on the cake.”
