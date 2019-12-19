Millville
Coach: Humberto Ayala
Last season’s record: 12-12
2019-20 prediction: Rebuilding
Key Players: Nai’Aijah Ball, 5-3, , Sr., G; Fatimah Owens, 6-2, Sr., F; Phoebe Baldasarre, 6-3, Sr., F; Ailyn Perez, 5-8, Sr., G; Sha’Najah Williams, 5-2, Jr., G; Rianna Talley, 5-9, Jr., G; San’aa Doss, 5-9, So., G; Gabi Micheaux, 5-2, So., G; Julianna Wilson, 5-2, So. G.
Outlook: The Thunderbolts return some varsity experience and hope to contend this season. The team is also very young, but the second-year coach anticipates a hard-fought performance each game.
