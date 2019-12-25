DeSean Jackson's dramatic punt return for a touchdown on the game's final play capped a spectacular comeback that saw the Eagles erase a 21-point Giants lead over the final 8:23 to score a 38-31 victory.
Jackson turned sideways at the goal line to make sure the clock expired before taking it in, because there was no way he or the Eagles wanted to have to kick off again in a game like that.
Alas, though that win sealed the NFC East title with two games to play, the Eagles never won another game.
