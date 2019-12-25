DeSean Jackson

Philadelphia Eagles' DeSean Jackson returns a punt for a touchdown during the fourth quarter of the NFL football game between the Philadelphia Eagles and the New York Giants at New Meadowlands Stadium, Sunday, Dec. 19, 2010, in East Rutherford, N.J. The Eagles beat the Giants, 38-31. (AP Photo/Bill Kostroun)

DeSean Jackson's dramatic punt return for a touchdown on the game's final play capped a spectacular comeback that saw the Eagles erase a 21-point Giants lead over the final 8:23 to score a 38-31 victory.

Jackson turned sideways at the goal line to make sure the clock expired before taking it in, because there was no way he or the Eagles wanted to have to kick off again in a game like that.

Alas, though that win sealed the NFC East title with two games to play, the Eagles never won another game.

