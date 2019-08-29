Chris Stapleton tops list of nominees for CMA Awards

FILE - In this April 15, 2018, file photo, Miranda Lambert performs "Keeper of the Flame" at the 53rd annual Academy of Country Music Awards at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas. Chris Stapleton tops the list of finalists with five nominations for the 52nd annual Country Music Association Awards. Lambert received three nominations. (Photo by Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP, File)

BORGATA

7 P.M. SATURDAY, AUG. 31; $99, $119, $149

WHAT TO EXPECT: Miranda Lambert began singing professionally as a teenager, finished third on “Nashville Star” as a 20-year old in 2003 and later that year released her debut album “Kerosene” which topped the Billboard Top Country Albums chart. Since those early days, the country music star has managed to maintain a successful career that’s included two Grammy Awards and two Country Music Association Awards for Album of the Year. On Saturday night Lambert comes to The Borgata Hotel Casino & Spa where fans can look forward to hearing favorites such as “Kerosene,” “Gunpowder & Lead,” “The House That Built Me,” “Heart Like Mine,” “Over You” and “Mama’s Broken Heart.”

Contact: 609-272-7046

nhuba@pressofac.com

Twitter @acpresshuba​

Tags

Sports Editor

Started working in newsrooms when I was 17 years old. Spent 15 years working for Gannett New Jersey before coming to The Press of Atlantic City in April 2015.

Load comments