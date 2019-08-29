BORGATA
7 P.M. SATURDAY, AUG. 31; $99, $119, $149
WHAT TO EXPECT: Miranda Lambert began singing professionally as a teenager, finished third on “Nashville Star” as a 20-year old in 2003 and later that year released her debut album “Kerosene” which topped the Billboard Top Country Albums chart. Since those early days, the country music star has managed to maintain a successful career that’s included two Grammy Awards and two Country Music Association Awards for Album of the Year. On Saturday night Lambert comes to The Borgata Hotel Casino & Spa where fans can look forward to hearing favorites such as “Kerosene,” “Gunpowder & Lead,” “The House That Built Me,” “Heart Like Mine,” “Over You” and “Mama’s Broken Heart.”
