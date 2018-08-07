Miss America empowers me to: pursue my career in musical theatre and performing on Broadway.
Bio: Callie credits the discipline of being a lifelong dancer and her experiences in the Miss America program for her positive outlook and spirited determination to succeed. Hoping to follow in her sister’s footsteps and launch a career on the Broadway stage, she knows that patience and persistence can pay dividends over time. Callie has been concerned with environmental issues for as long as she can remember, and she works to address the profound social justice challenges presented by climate change, helping young people to consider their role in the long-term success of humanity and the environment in which we live.