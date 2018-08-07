Courtney Schuman was born and raised in Anchorage, Alaska. Courtney has a passion for exploring outdoors and is always looking for the next growth opportunity. Committed to her community, her social impact focus is “Empowering Youth for a Brighter Tomorrow.” This focuses on helping youth to see and achieve their full potential. The Brighter Tomorrow portion of this focus comes from the high rates of depression and suicide that we see in our youth. When we encourage our youth and help them to reach their full potential we are sure to see these rates of suicide and depression decrease significantly. Courtney wants to continue with this cause across the United States if chosen to be Miss America.
