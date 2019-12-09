Sign up for MORNING KICKSTART plus other valuable EMAIL NEWSLETTERS and never miss out on the latest in news, entertainment, weather, and sports.
VIEW & SUBSCRIBE HERE
A recently sworn-in Atlantic City councilwoman alleges bullying and uncomfortable exchanges since she's been appointed. LaToya Dunston claimed she was asked to do unusual tasks, like fill out an employment application and take a drug test, while not having access to an office or a state-issued email address.
Some local and national media organizations were denied credentials to cover the 2020 Miss America Competition that is schedule for next week. The competition will be held on Dec. 19 at Mohegan Sun Resort and Casino in Uncasville, Connecticut.
Voters in the Long Beach Island Consolidated School District will vote on a $7.7 million bond referendum that would improve infrastructure at the local grade school.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.