Miss America 2018 Cara Mund is the latest Miss America to have her headshot memorialized on the walls of The Palm Restaurant Atlantic City.
Mund unveiled her caricature Monday evening. Her caricature is located with other Miss Americas caricatures that surround a large crown.
Mund's parents, Delora and Doug Mund, joined their daughter for the unveiling.
.@MissAmerica unveils her caricature at @ThePalmAC pic.twitter.com/qS9DgsxtEY— Lauren Carroll (@ACPress_LC) September 4, 2018
Miss America 2018 @CaraMund reveals and signed her @MissAmerica caricature at @ThePalmAC.— Lauren Carroll (@ACPress_LC) September 4, 2018
Mund said she recognized her the photoshoot by the earrings... however, I remember last year, her "Miss America fun fact" was she has 90 pairs of earrings but never had her ears pierced. pic.twitter.com/aFqRd992MZ