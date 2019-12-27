Miss America

Camille Schrier, of Virginia, waves to the audience prior to winning the Miss America competition at the Mohegan Sun casino in Uncasville, Conn., Thursday, Dec. 19, 2019. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa)

The 2020 Miss America Competition was held in December at Mohegan Sun Casino & Resort in Uncasville, Connecticut, after the Casino Reinvestment Development Authority would not approve a new subsidy to keep the competition in Atlantic City. The certainty of a 100th-anniversary competition is still unknown. This is the second time in the pageant’s history it has left Atlantic City. It was held in Las Vegas from 2005 to 2013.

