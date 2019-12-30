Miss America

Camille Schrier, of Virginia, waves to the audience prior to winning the Miss America competition at the Mohegan Sun casino in Uncasville, Conn., Thursday, Dec. 19, 2019. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa)

When the decade started, the Miss America competition, which got its start in Atlantic City almost a century ago, was still in Las Vegas.

Then, in September 2013, the event returned to Atlantic City with the promise of funding for the event from the Casino Reinvestment Development Authority.

However, in 2019, CRDA declined to approve a new subsidy to keep the competition in Atlantic City and the event moved to Mohegan Sun Casino & Resort in Uncasville, Connecticut. The certainty of a 100th-anniversary competition is still unknown. This is the second time in the pageant’s history it has left Atlantic City. It was held in Las Vegas from 2005 to 2013.

