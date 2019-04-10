Bye-bye, Boardwalk Hall
The Miss America Organization and state officials confirmed Wednesday future Miss America pageants will not be held at Jim Whelan Boardwalk Hall, due to the expense of production inside the iconic venue.
In the market to own a motel? You're in luck. Two vacant motels along Route 40 in Atlantic City and Egg Harbor Township are going to the auction block next month, a local real estate auctioneer says.
Casino union fears impact of Wall Street in Atlantic City. Unite Here Local 54 addressed the Casino Control Commission during Wednesday’s public meeting about protecting workers against potentially hostile actions taken by gaming company investors who purchased large percentage shares of two casino companies.
Easter came early in Sea Isle City on Wednesday, as local children participated in the city's egg hunt. Check out our list of Easter events happening across South Jersey.
Southern Regional wrestling coach steps down. John Stout, who guided the Rams to the state Group V team championship this season, has decided to retire after an 18-year tenure as coach.