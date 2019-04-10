Bye-bye Boardwalk Hall
The Miss America Organization and state officials confirmed Wednesday future Miss America pageants won't be held at Jim Whelan Boardwalk Hall, due to the expense of production inside the iconic venue.
In the market to own a motel? You're in luck. Two vacant motels along Route 40 heading into Atlantic City are going to the auction block next month, a local real estate auctioneer says.
Casino union fears impact of Wall Street in Atlantic City Unite Here Local 54 addressed the Casino Control Commission during Wednesday’s public meeting about protecting workers against potentially hostile actions taken by gaming company investors who purchased large percentage shares of two casino companies.
Southern Regional wrestling coach steps down John Stout, who guided the Rams to the state Group V team championship this season, has decided to retire after an 18-year tenure as coach.