Bye-bye Boardwalk Hall 

Miss America
Miss New York Nia Franklin was named Miss America 2019.

The Miss America Organization and state officials confirmed Wednesday future Miss America pageants won't be held at Jim Whelan Boardwalk Hall, due to the expense of production inside the iconic venue. 

In the market to own a motel? You're in luck. Two vacant motels along Route 40 heading into Atlantic City are going to the auction block next month, a local real estate auctioneer says.

Casino union fears impact of Wall Street in Atlantic City Unite Here Local 54 addressed the Casino Control Commission during Wednesday’s public meeting about protecting workers against potentially hostile actions taken by gaming company investors who purchased large percentage shares of two casino companies.

Check out our list of Easter events happening across South Jersey

Southern Regional wrestling coach steps down John Stout, who guided the Rams to the state Group V team championship this season, has decided to retire after an 18-year tenure as coach.

Southern Regional wrestling coach John Stout works with team. Tuesday February 11 2014 (The Press of Atlantic City / Ben Fogletto)