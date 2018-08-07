A Summa Cum Laude graduate of ASU’s W.P. Carey School of Business with a B.S. in Marketing and minors in Communications and Dance, 24-year-old Isabel Ticlo is a passionate advocate for her platform, Supporting Those With Vision Impairment. She volunteers with the Arizona Center for the Blind and Visually Impaired, and is the youngest member of Chandler Lions Club to receive the Melvin Jones Award for outstanding community efforts, collecting 3,000+ eyeglasses for low income families. Isabel works in Marketing and, inspired by her half-Thai, half-Indian heritage and extensive dance training, she performs a Bollywood Dance for the talent competition.
