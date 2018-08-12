Bio: One of my favorite childhood memories is watching Miss America with my grandmother. After surviving cancer twice, she was diagnosed with leukemia and needed a bone marrow transplant. When no match was found, doctors suggested using the stem cells from umbilical cords. The donation of “medical waste” extended my grandmother’s life and my time with her. With this social impact I have educated the public through events, raised money, and swabbed candidates for the National Bone Marrow Registry. My hope is that this awareness will extend to families, like mine, who have a loved one in need of a transplant.

