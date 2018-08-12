Bio: One of my favorite childhood memories is watching Miss America with my grandmother. After surviving cancer twice, she was diagnosed with leukemia and needed a bone marrow transplant. When no match was found, doctors suggested using the stem cells from umbilical cords. The donation of “medical waste” extended my grandmother’s life and my time with her. With this social impact I have educated the public through events, raised money, and swabbed candidates for the National Bone Marrow Registry. My hope is that this awareness will extend to families, like mine, who have a loved one in need of a transplant.
Latest
Popular on PressofAC.com
-
Pleasantville High School principal arrested on child porn charges
-
Stockton University could be next owner of Atlantic Club
-
Cape doctor loses license for allegedly overprescribing opioids
-
Ocean City lifeguards save toddler who stopped breathing on beach
-
Zeus Sporting Goods in Egg Harbor Township to close by October
Today's ePaper
-
Aug 12
-
Aug 12
-
Aug 12