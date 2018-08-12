You are the owner of this article.
Miss Connecticut's bio

Bio: Bridget Oei is 22 from Hebron, Connecticut and a recent Magna Cum Laude graduate of the University of Connecticut with an Honors degree in Environmental Chemistry and is planning on attending medical school. Through her platform, Women in STEM: Inspiring the Next Generation of Innovators, Bridget uses her experiences in science research to encourage young women to explore their own potential in STEM. Bridget believes in research as a creative approach to solving daily science inquiries. She hopes to ignite curiosity among young women to think outside of the box as they explore the world around them, leading them to envision their potential as innovators and leaders in STEM fields.

 

