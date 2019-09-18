092418_nws_missdamerica

On September 22nd 2018, The annual Miss'd America Contest is held at the Borgata Casino.

HARD ROCK

8 P.M. SATURDAY, SEPT. 21; $35, $65, $100

WHAT TO EXPECT: The Miss America Pageant may have left Atlantic City this year, but thankfully the Miss’d America Drag Pageant is returning for its 26th year. Organized by the Greater Atlantic City LGBT Alliance and hosted by celebrity designer Carson Kressley, the event features drag queens competing for cash prizes. With its beautifully-crafted sets, lighthearted production numbers and competition for the top queen, the pageant has all the makings of classic night to remember.

MissdAmerica.com, HardRockHotels.com/atlantic-city

Contact: 609-272-7046

nhuba@pressofac.com

Twitter @acpresshuba​

