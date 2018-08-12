Bio: Joanna is an artist who graduated from the University of Delaware in 2016 with a Bachelor of Fine Arts in Visual Communications, and double-minored in Women’s Studies and Domestic Violence Prevention & Services. She now works full-time as a high school art teacher. Joanna works closely with “The Beauty Shop Project,” a group that addresses domestic violence issues through hair salons, and is a member of the Delaware Coalition Against Domestic Violence. Joanna has also worked to end domestic violence throughout her state by partnering with the State of Delaware’s Domestic Violence Coordinating Council. In her free time, Joanna loves to do Zumba, spend time outdoors, and paint.