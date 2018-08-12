Bio: Allison Farris is a software developer at Microsoft, where she creates and codes apps for U.S. Government Agencies. Growing up as a classical pianist, it was music that led her to technology. She received a Master of Science in Enterprise Integration at the University of Alabama. Realizing she could blend her love of the arts with her passion as an advocate for women in technology brought her to compete in the Miss America program. Her journey through a male-dominated field drives her to engage girls in conversations about STEM, depict women in STEM, and expose all students to computer science.