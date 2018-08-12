Bio: Taylor Tyson is a Summa Cum Laude graduate of Florida Atlantic University, accepted to Stetson University’s College of Law to obtain her JD/LLM joint- degree in Trial Advocacy. Classically trained since age four, Taylor has studied piano with Van Cliburn winner Vladimir Viardo, at Boston University’s Tanglewood Institute, and at Academie Pianistique Internationale in France. Taylor realized her true calling for empowering women after facing discrimination in the male-dominated fields of classical music and academia. With twelve years of experience mentoring girls, Taylor is committed to equipping young women with practical tools they need to lean in, rise up, and boldly pursue greatness.