Bio: Annie is a graduate of The University of Georgia Honors Program who earned a Bachelor’s degree in journalism and minored in communication studies. She developed the #IGotThis program and workbook to encourage people to find their confidence through building relationships, serving others, loving to learn, and setting goals. She’s partnered with the Girl Scouts of America and created a patch program where all 1.8 million scouts nationwide can earn their confidence patch while they determine what makes them feel confident. Annie’s goal is for all people to respond to any challenge by saying, “I got this!”
Latest
Popular on PressofAC.com
-
Pleasantville High School principal arrested on child porn charges
-
Stockton University could be next owner of Atlantic Club
-
Cape doctor loses license for allegedly overprescribing opioids
-
Ocean City lifeguards save toddler who stopped breathing on beach
-
Zeus Sporting Goods in Egg Harbor Township to close by October
Today's ePaper
-
Aug 12
-
Aug 12
-
Aug 12