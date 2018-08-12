Bio: Nina Forest just finished her third year at the University of California Davis and plans to attend law school upon graduation. Nina is heavily influenced by her roots. As a first-generation American, in addition to minoring in Chinese at college, Nina’s family struggles with famine during China’s Great Leap Forward inspired her to combat the current hunger crisis deeply rooted in every state, town, and community in America. For the past three years, Nina has worked with seven organizations relating to food insecurity, and even uses her experience in politics to begin implementing food-recovery programs across public schools in America.