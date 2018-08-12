Bio: Grace is a James Scholar at the University of Illinois where she is a senior studying Journalism with plans to pursue a Master of Science in Entrepreneurship. Grace founded the first high school Dance Marathon in the state of Illinois where she raised over $50,000 for Children’s Miracle Network Hospitals. Grace has performed on stages all over the world including New Zealand where she won an international dance competition while studying abroad. Grace has served as a mentor to high school girls for the past three years where she developed her passion for mental health education. Her drive to make a lasting impact has ignited her dream to use the role of Miss America to remind every individual they matter.