Bio: Music is my passion. I’ve been singing since I could speak. Singing is the very thing that inspired my involvement with the arts. When I entered high school, I lacked confidence. I did poorly in school and felt no sense of belonging. After joining my school’s arts programs, everything changed. With an outlet to express my creativity, I overcame my anxiety while gaining confidence. I would not be where I am today without my school’s thriving arts programs. As an advocate, I share a message that the arts are inclusive and benefit students both socially and academically. It is my passion to fight to keep the arts alive in schools to help students, just like me, find their voices.