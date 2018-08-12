Bio: Mikhayla is majoring in Journalism and Mass Communications at the University of Iowa, working toward a career in broadcast journalism. She is a violinist and a mental health and suicide awareness advocate. As someone who previously battled depression and suicidal thoughts, Mikhayla’s campaign “How About H.O.P.E. – Suicide Awareness and Prevention” inspires change in our mental health culture through sharing personal stories and encouraging compassion. Mikhayla believes the Miss America Organization provides a prime avenue to open discussion on the topic of mental health and assist in ending the suicide epidemic.