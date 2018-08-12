Miss Kansas' bio

Bio: After experiencing a friend’s anxiety and depression, her grandmother’s bipolar disorder, and panic attacks of her own, Hannah became an advocate for people with mental illnesses. She has partnered with local, state and national organizations to help erase the stigma surrounding mental disorders, while encouraging holistic health treatments and providing knowledge of available mental health resources. Hannah has also helped educate others on preventative care and how to recognize/help when someone is in crisis. Hope is never truly lost, and Hannah longs to bring hope and joy to others through her work with “The Mind Matters.”
